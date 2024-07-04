New website for Universal Pension Scheme launched

The government officially inaugurated a new website of National Pension Authority (NPA) to enable citizens to participate in a universal pension scheme (UPS).

People can access the website by visiting www.npa.gov.bd.

The new website allows visitors to know about the daily administrative activities of the NPA, tender notice, work distribution of officers and other relevant information.

Since the UPS was launched on August 17, 2023, eligible applicants have been registering at https://www.upension.gov.bd and paying their monthly instalments through that site.

Finance Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali inaugurated the website at the finance division today.

Kabirul Izdani Khan, executive chairman of the NPA, presided over the event with Waseqa Ayesha Khan, state minister for finance, in attendance, according to a press release.

The finance minister emphasised the need for an informative website where everyone can access information regarding the UPS activities.

Waseqa Ayesha Khan called for increasing involvement for the UPS, outlining the NPA's steps to provide necessary information on digital media.

The NPA website was created in accordance with the standard format for government institutions by communicating with the a2i office of the Prime Minister's Office.

The website has been developed in both Bangla and English so that anyone can access necessary information conveniently.