Business
Star Business Report
Sun Jun 30, 2024 06:01 PM
Last update on: Sun Jun 30, 2024 06:08 PM

Business

NBR transfers tax official to Bogura amid graft scandal

The order is effective immediately
The National Board of Revenue (NBR) has transferred tax official Quazi Abu Mahmud Faisal to Bogura amid allegations of ill-gotten wealth against him.

The order is effective immediately, the NBR said in a notice today.

The move comes after a Dhaka court ordered the authorities to confiscate the moveable and immovable properties of Faisal, who was the NBR's first secretary (tax legal and enforcement). The court also ordered the confiscation of all properties of his wife Afsana Jasmin and some of 10 his nearest relatives in connection with graft allegations brought against them.

The court order came after the Anti-Corruption Commission submitted documents to the court on Thursday after its preliminary investigation.

The judge ordered them to freeze 87 bank accounts of Faisal, his wife, and relatives.

In its today's order, the NBR transferred Faisal to inspection range-1, Bogura.

Additional Commissioner Md Moniruzzaman will take the job of the first secretary at the NBR

Related topic:
National Board of Revenue (NBR)
