Special arrangements in Nov to help file tax returns

Instead of holding an income tax fair, the National Board of Revenue (NBR) says it will have dedicated officials and special arrangements at field-level offices to extend tax services and facilitate return submissions throughout November.

"We have already made it compulsory to file e-returns for government employees and multinational firms in some specific areas," NBR Chairman Md Abdur Rahman Khan said while inaugurating the service at the NBR headquarters in Agargaon.

"Along with it, we have kept the [office] arrangement for taxpayers," he said.

The comprehensive tax service delivery programme aims to develop a tax culture, increase tax awareness and gain the trust and confidence of taxpayers, he added.

The taxpayers can file their personal income tax returns for the tax year 2024-25 through their designated tax zones during the month.

A total of 869 circles in 41 tax zones across the country will receive income tax returns uninterruptedly during office hours until the end of the month.

Last month, the NBR issued an order to make the online filing of income tax returns mandatory for government employees under the jurisdiction of income tax circles located in Dhaka north and south, Gazipur and Narayanganj city corporations.

Additionally, all scheduled banks and mobile telecom service providers now require employees to file income taxes online.

Some multinationals have also been brought under the rule, including Unilever Bangladesh Limited, British American Tobacco Bangladesh Limited, Marico Bangladesh Limited, Berger Paints Bangladesh Limited, Bata Shoe Company (Bangladesh) Limited, and Nestlé Bangladesh PLC.

"Chief Adviser Prof Yunus has requested all taxpayers to file e-returns," Khan said.

Besides, the NBR will reward firms in district levels that ensure their employees submit tax returns.

"We will arrange a training session on November 5 at the Secretariat with all ministries and IT experts so that they can provide training to the respective officials," Khan said.

The NBR will also launch a continuous training programme from November 6 for interested individuals.

"We want to cover all institutions as it will be open to all," he added.

As of yesterday, a total of 1.66 lakh taxpayers have submitted their returns online.