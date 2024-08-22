Business
Star Business Report
Thu Aug 22, 2024 03:29 PM
Last update on: Thu Aug 22, 2024 04:54 PM

Business

NBR starts scanning tax records of business tycoons

The Central Intelligence Cell of the NBR will do the work
NBR starts scanning tax records of business tycoons

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) has asked banks to provide account details of chairmen of five well-known business groups in order to scrutinise their tax compliance.

The Central Intelligence Cell (CIC) of the NBR asked for details of Salman F Rahman, vice chairman of Beximco; Nazrul Islam Mazumder, chairman of Nassa Group; Mohammed Aziz Khan, chairman of Summit Power International; Ahmed Akbar Sobhan, chairman of Bashundhara Group, and Mohammad Obaidul Karim, chairman of Orion Group.

The tax detective office also ordered banks to furnish information about persons related to them and firms owned by them, according to a statement by the NBR released today. 

The tax administration said its CIC has started a special inquiry into the allegation of tax evasion by the persons who made a lot of wealth.

As such, the tax intelligence cell has prepared a list of tax dodgers based on specific information and by analysing media reports.

