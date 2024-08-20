NBR seeks bank account details of Sheikh Selim, family members

The tax administrator wants to check whether they have been paying their taxes properly

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) has sought bank account details of all types of accounts and transactions of Sheikh Fazlul Karim Selim and his family members to check if they have been paying their taxes properly.

Selim, a former member of parliament and one of the Awami League's presidium members, is also a cousin of prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

Banks have also been asked to provide the tax administrator with the bank account details of Selim's wife, daughter, son and brother.

The NBR wrote to 91 banks and financial institutions to this effect on Monday and asked them to share the information as soon as possible, said Ahsan Habib, commissioner of taxes of the tax zone-15.

Earlier, the tax administration also asked for bank account details of Chattogram-based businessman Mohammed Saiful Alam and his family members.