Mon Sep 23, 2024 08:37 PM
Last update on: Mon Sep 23, 2024 09:06 PM

NBR opens e-return service centre

The centre will assist taxpayers seeking to submit tax returns in compliance with regulations
Mon Sep 23, 2024 08:37 PM Last update on: Mon Sep 23, 2024 09:06 PM

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) today launched an e-return service centre to assist taxpayers seeking to submit tax returns in compliance with regulations.

NBR Chairman Md Abdur Rahman Khan and Michal Krejza, head of cooperation of European Union (EU) to Bangladesh, jointly inaugurated the centre at the NBR headquarters in the capital's Agargaon.

The centre will be operated by trained NBR officials with support from the Public Financial Management Programme of the EU, according to the tax administration.

Taxpayers can get answers to their queries through a phone call at 09643717171 on workdays from 9:00am to 5:00pm.

Apart from this, taxpayers can get solutions when facing difficulties by informing the matter in writing using an "eTax Service" option at www.etaxnbr.gov.bd.

"It's a great achievement, but it's not enough. Therefore, the NBR will continue to work for a digital transformation in the coming months, of which this service centre is a part," said the NBR chairman.

"We want to build a discrimination-free and corruption-free Bangladesh and the NBR is pledge-bound in this regard. We'll accomplish the task taking everyone along," a BSS report quoted Khan as saying.

Asked how long it would take to accomplish such a task, Khan said it was difficult to specify a timeframe.

"We're fine-tuning everything gradually," he said.

Krejza added: "This reform is absolutely fundamental for reforms for the development of Bangladesh. We have been financing this project for the last two/three years.

"Last year, the number of e-returns submitted online was only 5 lakh, which is very low. We hope this year the number will surge to 15 lakh," he said.

National Board of Revenue (NBR)
