NBR to open e-tax filing portal today

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) will open its online tax return submission portal today to facilitate digital income tax, wealth statement and other tax submissions by individual taxpayers for fiscal year 2024-25.

"We have upgraded our server so that it can accommodate higher numbers of users and we can offer them smooth services round the clock," said NBR Spokesperson Syed A Momen.

The tax administration said individual taxpayers will be able to prepare their tax returns, and submit or take out prints for manual submission. They can pay tax through online banking, cards or mobile financial services.

Taxpayers will get acknowledgement receipts for their filed tax returns and tax payment certificates. They will also be able to register for taxpayer identification numbers (TIN) and TIN certificates.

The electronic system will give scope to taxpayers to get copies of electronically filed tax returns of the previous years, the NBR said.

To sign up, taxpayers will require biometrically verified mobile phone numbers, it added.

The tax authority said taxpayers have been showing increasing interest in filing their income tax returns online since the launch of the e-filing system in 2021.

Some 5.26 lakh taxpayers filed returns online in the year 2023-24, which was more than double the 2.44 lakh e-returns filed the year prior, according to NBR data.

During the year 2021-22, the NBR received 61,491 tax returns online.

Bangladesh has more than 1 crore registered taxpayers, but 59 percent did not submit their income tax returns in the year 2023-24.

The NBR said individual taxpayers will be able to register online and furnish returns for tax year 2024-25 from tomorrow.