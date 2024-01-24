Business
Star Business Report 
Wed Jan 24, 2024 01:56 PM
Last update on: Wed Jan 24, 2024 02:00 PM

Business

NBR honours 54 companies as highest taxpayers of FY23 

Star Business Report 
Photo: Md Asaduz Zaman

The Large Taxpayers Unit (LTU) of the National Board of Revenue (NBR) honoured 54 companies for paying the highest amount of taxes in fiscal year 2022-23, at its headquarters in the capitals Agargaon today. 

Among them are 23 banks, five non-banking financial Institutions, four companies from Insurance and food sectors and three from engineering, along with various other sectors. 

Syed Mohammad Abu Daud, member of Tax Admin and Human Resource Management of NBR, presented the awards to the recipients. 

In FY 23, LTU's revenue was Tk 25,858 crore.

Iqbal Bahar, commissioner of the LTU, chaired the event

Nora Fatehi at Dhaka event

Nora Fatehi's appearance at Dhaka event hits new snag

