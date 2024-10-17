NBR drastically cuts import duty on eggs

Duty has been brought down from 25% to 5%, which would reduce import costs by Tk 13.8 a dozen

Amid public outcry over spiralling prices, the National Board of Revenue (NBR) today drastically cuts import duty on eggs from existing 25 percent to 5 percent.

The duty cut would reduce import costs of eggs by Tk 13.8 per dozen, making the country's cheapest source of protein affordable for the commoners, the NBR said in a statement after issuing an order in this regard.

The reduced import tax for eggs will be valid until December 31 this year.

Earlier this week, prices of eggs shot as much as Tk 200 per dozen in Dhaka amid a supply shortage in the market.

Over the last two days, prices declined marginally as the wholesalers resumed supply after keeping sales suspended amid fears of facing fines by the government's market monitoring teams.

Today, consumers could buy a dozen of eggs at Tk 160-Tk 170 in Dhaka.