Business
Star Business Report
Thu Oct 17, 2024 07:52 PM
Last update on: Thu Oct 17, 2024 07:57 PM

Most Viewed

Business

NBR drastically cuts import duty on eggs

Duty has been brought down from 25% to 5%, which would reduce import costs by Tk 13.8 a dozen
Star Business Report
Thu Oct 17, 2024 07:52 PM Last update on: Thu Oct 17, 2024 07:57 PM

Amid public outcry over spiralling prices, the National Board of Revenue (NBR) today drastically cuts import duty on eggs from existing 25 percent to 5 percent.

The duty cut would reduce import costs of eggs by Tk 13.8 per dozen, making the country's cheapest source of protein affordable for the commoners, the NBR said in a statement after issuing an order in this regard.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The reduced import tax for eggs will be valid until December 31 this year.

Earlier this week, prices of eggs shot as much as Tk 200 per dozen in Dhaka amid a supply shortage in the market.

Over the last two days, prices declined marginally as the wholesalers resumed supply after keeping sales suspended amid fears of facing fines by the government's market monitoring teams.

Today, consumers could buy a dozen of eggs at Tk 160-Tk 170 in Dhaka.

Related topic:
Egg price in Bangladesh
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Milk, eggs and meat to be sold at lower prices at 30 points in capital

Only syndicates can’t be blamed for price hikes: commerce adviser

2d ago
Traders leave shops vacant during DNCRP drive

Traders leave shops vacant during DNCRP drive

1y ago
Govt to allow potato import as prices hit historic high

No decision taken yet for potato imports: Tipu Munshi

1y ago
reasons behind egg price hike

Egg price surge: what's driving the soaring costs?

22h ago
|রোগ

ডেঙ্গুতে আরও ৮ জনের মৃত্যু, হাসপাতালে ১১০০

চলতি বছর এখন পর্যন্ত ডেঙ্গুতে মারা গেছেন ২৩৪ জন।

৩৫ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

‘শেখ হাসিনা নিরাপত্তার কারণে ভারতে এসেছেন, ভারতেই থাকবেন’

১৮ মিনিট আগে