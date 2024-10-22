Govt to import another set of 4 crore eggs

12 firms given permission to bring them in

The government on Monday gave go-ahead to 12 firms to import another set of four crore eggs to bring down the prices of the source of protein by increasing its supply, according to a commerce ministry official.

With the latest approval, the government gave clearance to businesses to import a total of 8.5 crore pieces of eggs to contain the prices of the item, which eased in the last several days amid increased supply and government monitoring.

Earlier, the commerce ministry permitted import of 4.5 crore of eggs and those are expected to be brought into the country by next Saturday.

The entry of the earlier 4.5 crore eggs got delayed as trade between Bangladesh and India through Benapole has been kept halted for four days up to Thursday as part of security measures for Indian Home Minister Amit shah's scheduled programme to be held at Petrapole port on October 24, said an official of commerce ministry.