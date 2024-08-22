Business
Star Business Report
Thu Aug 22, 2024 04:57 PM
Last update on: Thu Aug 22, 2024 05:06 PM

Nagad to see change in current board: administrator

CEO post will be abolished, but none will lose job, says Badiuzzaman Dider on first day in office
The current board and the post of CEO in Nagad abolished with the appointment of an administrator in the mobile financial service (MFS) provider, said Badiuzzaman Dider, the newly-appointed administrator of Nagad.

Didar shared the information at a press conference on the first day in office at Nagad headquarters in Dhaka today.

Nagad, without any MFS licence, is running under the postal department with the approval of the Bangladesh Bank, he said.

Didar said he will help Nagad get MFS licence in the next one year.

"Nagad will do business as it has been doing in the past years. It will only see structural changes and no one will lose job for this change," he said.

NagadAdministrator for Nagad
