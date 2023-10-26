Mutual Trust Bank's profit falls nearly 15%

It made a profit of Tk 190 crore in Jan-Sep of 2023, down from Tk 223 the previous year

Mutual Trust Bank Ltd's profit fell 14.78 percent year-on-year to Tk 190 crore in the Jan-September period of 2023.

Thanks to an increase in total provision and provision for tax, the bank's earnings per share (EPS) also declined to Tk 1.94 in the first nine months of this year from Tk 2.27 the previous year.

In the July-September quarter of 2023, the leading private bank's profit decreased to Tk 82 crore from Tk 89 crore in the same period last year with the consolidated EPS falling to Tk 0.84 from Tk 0.91.

The bank's share price remained unchanged at Tk 15.5 at Dhaka Stock Exchange today.