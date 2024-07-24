Most broadband connections likely to be restored today: ISPAB

40 percent restored so far, says president of Internet Service Providers Association

Around 40 percent of broadband connections across the country has been restored and most of the lines will be connected by today, said Md Emdadul Hoque, president of Internet Service Providers Association of Bangladesh (ISPAB).

"We are working tirelessly to restore all connections. I hope majority of the people will get internet soon."

Broadband internet connections started restoring on a limited scale yesterday after 5 days of complete countrywide blackout amid the violence over quota reform protest.