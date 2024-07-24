Business
Star Business Report
Wed Jul 24, 2024 02:03 PM
Last update on: Wed Jul 24, 2024 02:59 PM

Most Viewed

Business

Most broadband connections likely to be restored today: ISPAB

40 percent restored so far, says president of Internet Service Providers Association
Star Business Report
Wed Jul 24, 2024 02:03 PM Last update on: Wed Jul 24, 2024 02:59 PM
40% broadband connections restored

Around 40 percent of broadband connections across the country has been restored and most of the lines will be connected by today, said Md Emdadul Hoque, president of Internet Service Providers Association of Bangladesh (ISPAB).

"We are working tirelessly to restore all connections. I hope majority of the people will get internet soon."

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Read more

Broadband internet restored in selected areas

Broadband internet connections started restoring on a limited scale yesterday after 5 days of complete countrywide blackout amid the violence over quota reform protest.

Related topic:
Broadband Internet connectionsinternet outageInternet blackoutQuota reform protest
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

PM Sheikh Hasina addresses nation

PM Sheikh Hasina addresses nation

6d ago
Quota system in Bangladesh govt jobs scrapped officially

Flawed logic for quota

6y ago

Clashes between BCL and quota reform protesters in Ctg

1w ago
Give us a solution, violence is never the answer: Apurba

Give us a solution, violence is never the answer: Apurba

6d ago

BCL actions outrageous

6y ago
|আন্তর্জাতিক

বিশ্বে সবচেয়ে শক্তিশালী পাসপোর্ট সিঙ্গাপুরের, বাংলাদেশ ৯৭তম

তালিকায় বাংলাদেশের সঙ্গে একই স্থানে আছে ফিলিস্তিন। বাংলাদেশ ও ফিলিস্তিনের পাসপোর্টধারীরা ৪০টি দেশে ভিসা ছাড়া বা অন এরাইভাল ভিসায় ভ্রমণ করতে পারেন।

২৯ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

সায়েদাবাদ থেকে দূরপাল্লার বাস চলাচল শুরু, যাত্রী কম

১৮ মিনিট আগে
push notification