Mobile, internet users complain of poor service at BTRC hearing

A woman is seen talking on her mobile phone while clearing litter and debris off the ground outside the Old Rail Station in Chattogram city. Mobile phone and internet users yesterday complained of the poor service quality provided by local operators during a hearing arranged by the telecom regulator at its office in Dhaka. Photo: Rajib Raihan

Mobile and internet subscribers in Bangladesh yesterday complained about several issues, including poor network coverage, slow internet speeds and "unjust" balance deductions of local carriers.

The subscribers also expressed dissatisfaction over the lack of certain services, such as for SIM ownership changes and mobile number portability, during a public hearing organised by the telecom regulator.

Around 20 mobile and internet users attended the event, with five connecting via Zoom and three via Facebook Live while the rest were present physically at the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission's (BTRC) office in Dhaka.

KM Nahiyan, a businessperson who lives in Dhaka's Dhanmondi, said he has been complaining to Grameenphone for two years now that he has not been getting network coverage in his house despite its prime location.

"But unfortunately, they (Grameenphone) have not provided any solution," he added.

Grameenphone had only assured him that the situation would improve after they install a cell tower in the area, informed Nahiyan.

"However, locals are barring Grameenphone from installing the tower," he said.

Nahiyan also said he was surprised that the company was not offering simple technology like VoWiFi, which would reduce call drops.

VoWiFi or voice over WiFi enables calls over WiFi networks, enhancing coverage and quality, especially in areas with poor cellular reception.

Brig Gen Kazi Mustafizur Rahman, director general of the Engineering and Operations Division at the BTRC, said there were seven Grameenphone cell towers in the area where Nahiyan lives.

However, the even distribution of network signals sometimes faces obstacles due to increasing building density, he said.

"So, the BTRC is working on including a 'digital connectivity' chapter in the building code for ensuring better networks," he added.

Md Mohiuddin Ahmed, chairman of the BTRC, said people often oppose the setting up of new cell towers in their localities due to a fear of radiation, affecting the network coverage of mobile operators.

However, radiation emanating from mobile towers in Bangladesh is considerably lower than the safety level, he added.

Another user, Mustafa Wasif Rifat, who lives in the capital's Agargaon, asked why 5G has not been launched in Bangladesh even though an auction for the required spectrum was held in 2022.

In reply, Brig Gen Mohammad Moniruzzaman Jewel, director general of the spectrum division at the BTRC, said they think that under the current circumstances, quality enhancement of 4G is more important than rolling out 5G.

He said the BTRC is also working to determine how and when 5G should be launched in Bangladesh.

Munshi Aminur Rahman, a resident of the capital's Khilgaon, said he resides in a condominium featuring 10 buildings and 488 flats.

However, they are not getting quality broadband internet, he said.

He claimed that a local ward commissioner was running an illegal broadband business and the service quality was very bad.

Besides, legal broadband service providers are barred by the ward commissioner's aides from providing services in the area, he said.

Against this backdrop, he demanded that state-run Bangladesh Telecommunications Company Limited provide internet connections in the area.

Hearing this, Zunaid Ahmed Palak, state minister for information and communication technology, promptly called a BTCL officer and instructed him to ensure their services in the area within seven days.

A mobile network user named Russel, who attended the hearing from Keraniganj via Zoom, asked if unregisteredphones would be disconnected from mobile networks.

Sheikh Reaz Ahmed, a commissioner of the BTRC, said phones currently in use were being registered with the BTRC's system and they have no plans to disconnect unregistered onesfor now.

Mohiuddin Ahmed, another mobile subscriber, claimed that Grameenphone was carrying out "dacoity in broad daylight" by deducting customers' mobile balance on reducing the validities of top-ups.

Brig Gen Mohammad Khalil-Ur-Rahman, director general for the systems and services division of the BTRC, said they had also noticed the issue.