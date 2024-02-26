In six years to 2023, MetLife Bangladesh cumulatively settled claims of over Tk 10,500 crore

Leading insurer MetLife Bangladesh settled Tk 2,981 crore insurance claims in 2023.

In 2022, the policyholders of the company received Tk 2,548 crore from their insurance policies in 2022.

In the past six years to 2023, MetLife Bangladesh cumulatively settled claims of over Tk 10,500 crore, according to a press release.

"Over the years, we have relentlessly worked to improve our efficiency in settling claims quickly and more conveniently," said Ala Ahmad, CEO of MetLife Bangladesh.

"I believe that our efforts will further strengthen the confidence in Bangladesh's insurance sector," he added.

Customers can submit all kinds of claims online and receive their claims within 3 to 5 working days, Ahmad said.