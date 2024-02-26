Business
Mon Feb 26, 2024 05:18 PM
Last update on: Mon Feb 26, 2024 09:44 PM

Most Viewed

Business

MetLife Bangladesh settled Tk 2,981 crore insurance claims in 2023

In six years to 2023, MetLife Bangladesh cumulatively settled claims of over Tk 10,500 crore
Mon Feb 26, 2024 05:18 PM Last update on: Mon Feb 26, 2024 09:44 PM
MetLife Bangladesh insurance claims settlement

Leading insurer MetLife Bangladesh settled Tk 2,981 crore insurance claims in 2023.

In 2022, the policyholders of the company received Tk 2,548 crore from their insurance policies in 2022.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

In the past six years to 2023, MetLife Bangladesh cumulatively settled claims of over Tk 10,500 crore, according to a press release.

"Over the years, we have relentlessly worked to improve our efficiency in settling claims quickly and more conveniently," said Ala Ahmad, CEO of MetLife Bangladesh.

"I believe that our efforts will further strengthen the confidence in Bangladesh's insurance sector," he added.

Customers can submit all kinds of claims online and receive their claims within 3 to 5 working days, Ahmad said. 

Related topic:
MetLife BangladeshMetLife Bangladesh insurance claims settlement
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

StanChart launches insurance tagged credit card

StanChart launches insurance tagged credit card

MetLife offers Tk 50,000 free insurance coverage for customers

MetLife offers Tk 50,000 free insurance coverage

MetLife invests Tk 257.5 crore in Runner’s sustainability bond

দারাজ
|অর্থনীতি

খরচ কমাতে বাংলাদেশেও বড় ধরনের কর্মী ছাঁটাইয়ের পথে দারাজ

এ বিষয়ে অবগত দুইজন ডেইলি স্টারকে জানিয়েছেন, কয়েকজন উচ্চ পর্যায়ের কর্মকর্তাকেও বরখাস্ত করা হচ্ছে।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বিদ্যুৎ ও জ্বালানি

বিদ্যুতের মূল্যবৃদ্ধি চাপ বাড়াবে গ্রাহকের

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification