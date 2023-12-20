MetLife Bangladesh named as top taxpayer

Ala Ahmad, chief executive officer of MetLife Bangladesh, receives an award from NBR Chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem, at a ceremony at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre in Dhaka today. Photo: MetLife Bangladesh

MetLife Bangladesh, a leading life insurance company in Bangladesh, has been recognised by the National Board of Revenue as a top taxpayer for fiscal year 2022-2023.

The life insurer won this recognition for the 13th time.

Ala Ahmad, chief executive officer of the life insurer, has received the award at the National Tax Card & Best Taxpayer Award-2023 ceremony at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre in Agargaon, Dhaka today, said a press release.

MetLife Bangladesh is the only life insurance company which received this top taxpayer recognition for its significant contribution of over Tk 222 crore as tax to the country's economy.

The life insurer provides international standard life insurance services to over 1 million individual customers in Bangladesh and more than 900 organisations.