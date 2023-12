He will hold the position until May 29 of 2025

Md Mohiuddin Ahmed has been appointed as the chairman of Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC).

Prior to the appointment, Ahmed has been serving the commission as its vice chairman.

Ahmed will replace Shyam Sunder Sikder, who joined BTRC chairman on December 14 in 2020.

Ahmed will hold the position until May 29 of 2025, according to a government notification issued today.