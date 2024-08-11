BTRC officials demonstrate at commission office
Many said they have been denied promotion for years
The officials of Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) have staged a demonstration against corruption and discrimination at the commission office today in Agargaon, Dhaka.
The officials said they have been denied promotions for years because of some of the corrupt high-ups.
Additionally, they demanded that the BTRC ensure uninterrupted internet and telecom services.
During the demonstration, BTRC chairman was not present at the office.
