Sun Aug 11, 2024 03:35 PM
Last update on: Sun Aug 11, 2024 04:07 PM

BTRC officials demonstrate at commission office

Many said they have been denied promotion for years
The officials of Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) have staged a demonstration against corruption and discrimination at the commission office today in Agargaon, Dhaka.

The officials said they have been denied promotions for years because of some of the corrupt high-ups.

Additionally, they demanded that the BTRC ensure uninterrupted internet and telecom services.

During the demonstration, BTRC chairman was not present at the office.

Related topic:
Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC)protest
Teletalk, BTCL ordered to clear Tk 3,000 crore dues

