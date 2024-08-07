MCCI expresses concern over worsening law and order situation

The leading chamber says it will welcome the interim government

The Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) today expressed deep concern over the deteriorating law and order situation.

"If such a situation continues, trade, business, and investment will have a huge negative effect. This will also create hindrances to job creation," said MCCI President Kamran T Rahman.

Overall activities of the country will be affected without quick improvement in the law and order situation, said the chamber in a statement.

The MCCI said it knew through media reports that police have been abstaining from their duties.

"We expect that police and law enforcement agencies will carry out their duties and the situation will improve soon," said the MCCI.

The chamber, representing top firms, comes as an interim government is yet to be formed following the exit of Awami League-led government with the resignation of Sheikh Hasina from the position of prime minister on August 5 in the face of mass upsurge over the deaths of more than 300 people, arrests and her government's repressive rule.

The MCCI called upon all political parties and people to play a responsible role so normalcy returns.

The trade body said an interim government is going to be formed soon. "We welcome the interim government and hope that the interim government will take power soon."