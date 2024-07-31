Marico’s profit jumps 30% in April-June quarter

Marico Bangladesh Ltd, a listed multinational company, said its profit soared 30 percent year on year to Tk 172.57 crore in the April-June quarter.

The maker of coconut oil Parachute could post this profit growth because of a surge in its net finance income and a reduction in cost of sales, according to its audited financial statement published today.

Earnings per share of Marico increased to Tk 54.78 in April-June quarter of this year from Tk 41.18 a year ago.

Marico shares edged up 3.18 percent to Tk 2,280 on the Dhaka Stock Exchange as of 10.34am.

Marico's net finance income stood at Tk 27.72 crore in three months ended on June 30 this year, roughly nine times higher from Tk 3.27 crore a year ago.

Sales of the multinational company grew 10 percent year on year to Tk 435.95 crore in April-June quarter from a year ago.

Marico's cost of sales stood at 39 percent of its revenue in the period compared with 42 percent the previous year.