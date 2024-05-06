Mamun Rashid joins ShopUp as president

Mamun Rashid, an economic analyst and banker, has joined ShopUp, a business-to-business commerce platform in Bangladesh, as president.

This move is poised to enhance operational excellence and strategic direction of ShopUp, which connects mills and manufacturers to small neighbourhood shops to create a seamless network for food and essentials, according to a statement.

The company claims that currently 3.1 crore people in Bangladesh access food and essentials through ShopUp's network of small shops. It aims to reach the doorsteps of eight crore people by 2026.

In his new role, Mamun Rashid will focus on unlocking new avenues for capital and nurturing a high-performance culture.

The company said Mamun's oversight will help the company embark strategic partnerships both locally and globally.

Reflecting on his new role, Rashid stated, "I am looking forward to thinking out of the box, and lending my experience to this dynamic team at ShopUp so that together we can put this Bangladeshi company on the global map."

Rashid has 37 years of inclusive experience in banking and research.

His career spans significant roles in both local and international firms, including PwC, Citibank N.A., Bangladesh; Standard Chartered, and ANZ Grindlays Bank.

At PwC Bangladesh, he served as the principal interface for clients across various sectors and also led the financial service business.

Afeef Zaman, founder and chief executive officer of ShopUp, expressed his enthusiasm about Rashid.

"We are excited to have Mamun Rashid joining us to propel ShopUp forward. His wealth of experience and dedication to excellence will undoubtedly play a significant role in the next phase of our journey," he said.