Livestock services week, fair begin

3,000 farmers from 466 upazilas take part in "Livestock Services Week and Exhibition-2024"

Two men are showcasing a bull at the "Livestock Services Week and Exhibition-2024, ongoing at the old trade fair ground beside Bangabandhu International Conference Centre in Dhaka today. Photo: Palash Khan

A two-day fair and livestock services week began today to showcase and sale different varieties of livestock along with promoting poultry and dairy farmers for the sake of the sector's development.

Over 3,000 farmers out of the 55,000 members of the Bangladesh Dairy Farmers' Association from Dhaka, Cumilla, Manikganj, Munshiganj, Gazipur, Narayanganj, Jashore, Benapole and other districts took part in the fair.

The participants occupied 25 pavilions and 30 stalls to display their cattle and birds in the fair organised by the Department of Livestock Services under the fisheries and livestock ministry.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina opened the "Livestock Services Week and Exhibition-2024" at the old trade fair ground at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar beside the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre.

The entrepreneurs will learn about the climate smart dairy sector, antimicrobial resistance and food safety, animal disease control and other issues from this fair, Fisheries and Livestock Minister Md Abdur Rahman said at the opening ceremony.

"This fair is a great opportunity for marginal farmers. They can also sell their animals at good prices here."

The fair will provide the grassroot farmers with the opportunity to do business with mega companies, according to the Department of Livestock Services.

Simultaneous fairs are also going on in 466 upazilas of 64 districts.

The fair will remain open from 10 am to 8 pm every day and no entry fee is there.