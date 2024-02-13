Business
Star Business Report
Tue Feb 13, 2024 02:07 PM
Last update on: Tue Feb 13, 2024 02:09 PM

Most Viewed

Business

LankaBangla Finance to issue Tk 300 crore bond

Star Business Report
Tue Feb 13, 2024 02:07 PM Last update on: Tue Feb 13, 2024 02:09 PM
LankaBangla Finance becomes LankaBangla Finance PLC

LankaBangla Finance PLC today said its board has approved the issuance of a zero-coupon bond to raise Tk 300 crore.

The non-convertible zero-coupon bond (3rd Issue) will be issued in a face value on the Alternative Trading Board, said the non-bank financial institution in a post on the Dhaka Stock Exchange.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

A zero-coupon bond is a debt security that does not pay interest but instead trades at a deep discount, rendering a profit at maturity, when the bond is redeemed for its full-face value.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
পাকিস্তানে সাড়া জাগানো-অংশগ্রহণমূলক নির্বাচন হয়েছে: সিইসি
|নির্বাচন

পাকিস্তানে সাড়া জাগানো-অংশগ্রহণমূলক নির্বাচন হয়েছে: সিইসি

ভবিষ্যতে পুরো দেশে ভারতের মতো স্ট্যাগারিং পদ্ধতিতে নির্বাচন হতে পারে বলেও এ সময় জানান তিনি।

৪৪ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

৬ প্রকল্প নিয়ে আটকে গেছে রেলওয়ে

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification