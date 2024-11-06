Kohinoor Chemicals FY24 profit surges 35% 

The company recommends 50% cash, 10% stock dividends

Kohinoor Chemicals Company (Bangladesh) saw its profit grow for the year ended on June 30, 2024, and the company has recommended both cash and stock dividends.

The company's profit was up 35 percent year-on-year to Tk 50.95 crore for FY24.

The profit growth drove the earnings per share to Tk 15.12 from Tk 11.19 in the prior year, as per a Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) disclosure.

The company's stock saw a 2.59 percent uptick, trading at Tk 555.2 on the DSE floor at 2:04 pm today.

Kohinoor's board recommended a 50 percent cash dividend alongside a 10 percent stock dividend for FY24.

Kohinoor's net operating cash flow per share stood at Tk 28.67, a substantial turnaround from Tk 27.64 in the negative last year.

The improvement in cash flow stemmed from reduced inventory and increased trade payables, according to the company.