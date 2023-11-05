Kohinoor Chemicals makes Tk 37 crore profit in FY2023

Kohinoor Chemicals Company (Bangladesh) Ltd made 19 percent year-on-year increase in profit to Tk 37.71 crore in the financial year that ended on June 30.

The soap, cosmetics and toiletries manufacturer and marketer registered Tk 31.67 crore in 2021-22, according to a disclosure on the Dhaka Stock Exchange. Thus, the earnings per share rose to Tk 12.31 in FY23 from Tk 10.56 in FY22.

The net operating cash flow per share (NOCFPS) plummeted to Tk 23.88 negative from previous financial year's Tk 8.79 while the net asset value per share rose to Tk 59.46 from Tk 48.74.

The company said the NOCFPS fell due to an increase in payments to suppliers and others, particularly for the purchase of inventory.