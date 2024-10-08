Jatri to expand into GCC market

Jatri, a digital ticketing platform that is revolutionising public transportation in Bangladesh, has announced its expansion into the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) market, starting with Saudi Arabia and the UAE, by introducing "Saafir".

It will offer travel packages for Umrah, catering to pilgrims seeking a seamless and fully managed experience.

The all-inclusive packages, available on the Saafir.co platform, feature door-to-door transportation, a range of accommodation options, and personalised support throughout the pilgrimage.

"Through this expansion, we aspire to redefine the travel experience across the GCC, blending cutting-edge technology with unparalleled service to create a truly integrated and seamless journey for our users," Aziz Arman, cofounder and CEO of Jatri, told The Daily Star.

"Our vision is to set new standards in mobility, connecting people and places with efficiency and elegance."

The local startup, which was launched in 2019 and has secured foreign investment worth $6 million till date, already struck a deal with Eilago, a leading travel tech focused startup in the GCC transport sector, with the aim of jointly offering seamless, integrated travel and transport solutions.

With flexible pricing plans and a user-friendly booking system, the Umrah packages are designed to cater to travellers of all budgets, making the spiritual journey smoother and more accessible than ever before, the startup said in a statement.

Since its inception, Jatri has built an extensive network, comprising over 6,000 buses, 60,000 drivers, 40 ferries, and 1.9 million registered users.

To date, the platform has processed more than 230 million transactions.

Initially focused on digitising Bangladesh's transportation sector, Jatri developed robust platforms for bus, ferry, and car bookings, positioning itself to offer a comprehensive travel solution to its users.

Leveraging advanced technology, Jatri delivers personalised travel recommendations, optimising results based on speed, cost, and user preferences.

The GCC, with its initiative to create a unified visa system for all six member states, presents a prime growth opportunity, similar to the success seen with multi-modal travel solutions in Europe.

According to the United Nations World Travel Organization, inbound tourism expenditure in the GCC reached approximately $100 billion in 2023, while outbound spending surpassed $70 billion.

As the region aims to attract 200 million travellers by 2030, Jatri is poised to play a pivotal role in shaping its transportation infrastructure, the statement added.

The GCC is a regional political and economic union comprising six Middle Eastern countries: Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain and Oman.