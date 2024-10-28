Business
Star Business Report
Mon Oct 28, 2024 01:49 PM
Last update on: Mon Oct 28, 2024 01:53 PM

Most Viewed

Business

Investors protest decline in stock market, demand BSEC chief’s resignation

Star Business Report
Mon Oct 28, 2024 01:49 PM Last update on: Mon Oct 28, 2024 01:53 PM
Photo: Star

A group of investors protested in Dhaka's Motijheel area today, demanding the resignation of the chairman of Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) amid a two-month decline in the stock market index.

The protesters gathered in front of the old Dhaka Stock Exchange building under the banner of the Bangladesh Pujibazar Biniogkari Oikko Parishad around 10:00am and demanded the chairman's resignation.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The investors claimed that the BSEC chairman had failed to prevent the market's downturn.

"He hasn't taken any effective measures to support a rebound in the stock market index," protesters said.

They further added that the recent drop in the index has left many investors in financial hardship.

Related topic:
DSEBSECstock
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Ex-DU teacher Farzana Lalarukh becomes new BSEC commissioner

1m ago
Dhaka Stock Exchange Early Trade Plunge as Price Curbs Lifted

Stocks plunge on the first day after price curbs removed

9m ago
Stocks snap nine-day losing streak

Stocks snap nine-day losing streak

5m ago

Stocks fall as early losses hit market sentiment

4d ago

BSEC declines NCC Bank’s Tk 500 crore bond issue 

1w ago
আইএমএফ
|অর্থনীতি

৪.৭ বিলিয়ন ডলারের চতুর্থ কিস্তির ঋণ পুনর্বিবেচনা ডিসেম্বরে

সালেহউদ্দিন আহমেদের নেতৃত্বে দেশের প্রতিনিধি দল আইএমএফ ও বিশ্বব্যাংকের বার্ষিক বৈঠকে অংশ নিতে বর্তমানে যুক্তরাষ্ট্রে আছেন।

১১ মিনিট আগে
|রাজনীতি

হাসিনাবিহীন বাংলাদেশ পেয়েছি, এখন আওয়ামীবিহীন বাংলাদেশ করতে হবে: মির্জা আব্বাস

১ ঘণ্টা আগে