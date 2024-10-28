Investors protest decline in stock market, demand BSEC chief’s resignation

A group of investors protested in Dhaka's Motijheel area today, demanding the resignation of the chairman of Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) amid a two-month decline in the stock market index.

The protesters gathered in front of the old Dhaka Stock Exchange building under the banner of the Bangladesh Pujibazar Biniogkari Oikko Parishad around 10:00am and demanded the chairman's resignation.

The investors claimed that the BSEC chairman had failed to prevent the market's downturn.

"He hasn't taken any effective measures to support a rebound in the stock market index," protesters said.

They further added that the recent drop in the index has left many investors in financial hardship.