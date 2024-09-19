India’s exports to Bangladesh fell 28% in August

India's exports to Bangladesh dropped by 28 percent year-on-year to $681 million in August, according to a report by The Indian Express.

The report cited deadly protests against Sheikh Hasina's Awami League government, which began in July, as a factor that had worsened the forex crisis in Bangladesh.

In August last year, India exported goods worth $943 million to Bangladesh, the report said, citing data from India's commerce and industry ministry.

According to trade data, exports of cotton, India's primary export commodity to Bangladesh, fell by nearly 10 percent.

This occurred due to a slowdown in work orders to Bangladesh following the protests, according to The Indian Express report.

India's textile industry, which supplies raw materials and other input items to Bangladesh, has also been impacted by reduced orders.