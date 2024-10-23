Business
Our Correspondent, New Delhi
Wed Oct 23, 2024 11:45 AM
Last update on: Wed Oct 23, 2024 11:49 AM

India lifts export tax on parboiled rice

The removal comes amid bumper harvest projections and surplus stock
India, the world's largest rice exporter, announced on Tuesday the removal of the export tax on parboiled rice, effective immediately, according to an official notification.

This decision follows last month's reduction of the export duty on parboiled rice from 20 percent to 10 percent, aimed at boosting overseas shipments, particularly to Africa, official sources said.

Last month, the government also allowed the resumption of non-basmati white rice exports, setting a threshold price of $490 per tonne.

The removal of the tax on parboiled rice comes amid projections of a bumper rice harvest and surplus stock.

India's various restrictions on rice exports, including the imposition of duties since 2023, have helped the government stabilise prices and ensure sufficient domestic supply.

