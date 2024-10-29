Inaccurate data stunts digital business growth

Experts also blame lack of research

Despite growing interest in digital services, Bangladesh's digital business environment remains underdeveloped compared to peer nations, largely due to a lack of reliable data and research, experts said yesterday.

The observations came during a roundtable titled "Leveraging Telecommunication Power for Escalating Digital Services in Bangladesh," organised by the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) at its Agargaon headquarters.

The discussion highlighted a need for comprehensive data and research to effectively understand and stimulate the digital market.

With limited access to affordable mobile data and smartphones, and minimal coordination among agencies, Bangladesh has made little progress in the information and communications technology (ICT) sector.

BTRC Chairman Maj Gen (retd) Emdad Ul Bari underscored the importance of improved coordination and policy reforms in the sector, pointing out that the ICT and telecommunications divisions, despite both being within the same ministry, have worked in silos over the past decade.

He called for active policy adjustments to bridge the gaps.

Secretary to ICT Division Shish Haider Chowdhury urged for the reduction of digital inequality and divisions, emphasising the need to harness technology advancements effectively.

Waseem Alim, co-founder of online grocery shop Chaldal, opened the discussion by presenting data illustrating Bangladesh's limited e-commerce reach and mobile data use.

He suggested that telecom operators could introduce low-cost internet packages, such as 2 GB for Tk 10, to encourage usage.

Fahim Mashroor, founder of job site bdjobs.com, also said mobile data costs were disproportionately high for low-income users, who spend 5-10 percent of their income on internet access.

He recommended standardising mobile internet rates across regions, similar to broadband pricing.

Fahim Ahmed, CEO of ride-hailing service Pathao, highlighted the need for data localisation and protection laws.

He said approximately 60 percent of digital commerce transactions in Bangladesh occur via Facebook, with over 300,000 small entrepreneurs using the platform, the majority of whom are women.

A dedicated framework to support these entrepreneurs and secure customer data is essential, he added.

Banglalink Chief Corporate Affairs Officer Taimur Rahman cited studies indicating that a 10 percent increase in internet use could add 1.8 percent to Bangladesh's GDP.