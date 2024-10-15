Implement ban on single-use plastics after 2030

Industry stakeholders urge interim govt

The government has asked superstores not to use plastic bags from the start of October. The photo was taken from a Meena Bazar outlet in Dhanmondi 27 recently. Photo: Prabir Das

Plastic goods makers in Bangladesh urged the interim government to implement measures to ban single-use plastics after 2030 considering the greater interests of businesspeople and consumers.

They voiced this demand after the interim government last month took initiatives to stop the use of single-use plastics.

On September 5, the cabinet division instructed all government offices to replace single-use plastics with environmentally friendly alternatives. Four days later, the environment adviser announced that the use of polythene and polypropylene shopping bags would be banned across all superstores in Bangladesh starting October 1.

At a press conference at Dhaka Reporters' Unity yesterday, business leaders and stakeholders of the plastic industry said banning single-use plastics without creating an alternative product would affect export, trade, packaging industries and medicine sectors.

A significant number of workers could be left without jobs if restrictions are imposed on the use of 17 single-use plastic products, they added.

These include cigarette filters, fast food wrappers, plastic bottles, bottle caps, straws, stirrers, one-time utensils, cutlery, plastic sticks, styrofoam food packaging, thin plastic films on fast food packaging, plastic invitation cards and melamine foam sponges, according to a circular issued in August 2024 by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

Shamim Ahmed, president of the Bangladesh Plastic Goods Manufacturers and Exporters Association, said the investment of 6,000 industries in the plastic sector would be affected and about 5 lakh workers would lose their jobs because of the ban on single-use plastics.

He said the decision should be implemented step by step by 2030.

"Otherwise, the government's efforts will not yield anything good," he added.

Industry players also informed that, in line with the Food Safety Act, packaging iodised salt was impossible without using plastic. If it is packaged in any other way, its quality will be affected.

At the same time, there is no alternative to plastic packaging when it comes to safeguarding the quality of medicines and ensuring international standards, they added.

They also claimed liquid milk could not be marketed without plastic packaging.

Given these considerations, Shamim said waste should be converted into wealth through recycling. This would play an effective role in reducing global warming and preventing ocean plastic pollution, he added.

Of the around 380 million tonnes of plastic produced each year globally, only nine percent is recycled, according to a UNDP report. At the same time, almost 98 percent of plastic products are produced using fossil fuels, resulting in greenhouse gas emissions, a leading contributor to the global climate crisis.

A decision should be taken in consultation with the Ministry of Commerce, Ministry of Industries, Bangladesh Investment Development Authority, Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry and other agencies after determining the economic impact of banning single-use plastic, he said.

Abu Motaleb, president of the Bangladesh Plastic Packaging and Roll Manufacturing Owners Association, said the government previously tried to ban the use of plastic shopping bags through a notification in 2002, but it didn't work.

"Just announcing it won't do. The problem should be solved properly," he said.

He added that pollution mainly arose due to a waste management crisis.

In Dhaka, over 14 million plastic bags are used daily. Most plastic products are discarded after the first use, and due to improper management, they pile up on the roads, in drains, canals, rivers, and open landfills.

An estimation shows that every day, around 73,000 tonnes of plastic waste end up in the Bay of Bengal through the Padma, Jamuna, and Meghna rivers, polluting the aquatic ecosystem.

"Pollution can be reduced largely through plastic recycling. In developed countries, pollution is being prevented in this way," he said, adding that alternative bags should be made affordable before implementing any law banning plastic.

Otherwise, it will not be successful even if regular raids are carried out by authorities, he said.

"Policymakers have not engaged any stakeholders from our sector. This law is being formulated without the input of those directly impacted. We want regulations, but not without stakeholder involvement."

Bangladesh generates around 3,000 tonnes of plastic waste every day.