IMF reaffirms support for interim government

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has reaffirmed its support for Bangladesh's interim government in overcoming the various economic challenges the country has been facing in recent times.

In a statement issued today upon completion of its fact-finding mission's visit to Dhaka, IMF said the country's financial sector vulnerabilities have become more pronounced.

"We support the authorities' efforts to initiate policy adjustments, including continued monetary tightening and rationalising non-priority capital spending, in response to these challenging circumstances," the lender said in the statement.

After assuming office, the interim government sought a fresh $3 billion loan from the IMF in addition to the ongoing $4.7 billion loan programme approved in January of last year.

Of the $4.7 billion, $2.3 billion has already been disbursed.