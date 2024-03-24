ICB Islamic Bank posts Tk 56 crore loss in 2023 

ICB Islamic Bank Ltd recorded a loss of Tk 56.49 crore in 2023.

The bank also suffered Tk 25.25 crore losses in the year that ended in December 2022.

As a result, ICB's loss was Tk 0.85 per share, up from Tk 0.38 the previous year, according to a filing on the Dhaka Stock Exchange. Therefore, the board recommended no dividends, with the annual general meeting to take place on May 9.

Incorporated in 1987, the bank has been running at a loss for the last few years.

Shares of the bank declined 2.44 percent to Tk 4 today.