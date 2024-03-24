Business
Star Business Report
Sun Mar 24, 2024 03:14 PM
Last update on: Sun Mar 24, 2024 03:17 PM

Most Viewed

Business

ICB Islamic Bank posts Tk 56 crore loss in 2023 

Star Business Report
Sun Mar 24, 2024 03:14 PM Last update on: Sun Mar 24, 2024 03:17 PM
ICB Islamic Bank early loss

ICB Islamic Bank Ltd recorded a loss of Tk 56.49 crore in 2023. 

The bank also suffered Tk 25.25 crore losses in the year that ended in December 2022. 

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

As a result, ICB's loss was Tk 0.85 per share, up from Tk 0.38 the previous year, according to a filing on the Dhaka Stock Exchange. Therefore, the board recommended no dividends, with the annual general meeting to take place on May 9. 

Incorporated in 1987, the bank has been running at a loss for the last few years.

Shares of the bank declined 2.44 percent to Tk 4 today. 

Related topic:
icb islamic bank
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

ICB Islamic Bank early loss

ICB Islamic Bank suffers losses in January-March quarter

|দুর্ঘটনা ও অগ্নিকাণ্ড

রাজধানীর কড়াইল বস্তিতে আগুন

তাৎক্ষণিকভাবে আগুন লাগার কারণ জানা যায়নি।

১৯ মিনিট আগে
|দুর্ঘটনা ও অগ্নিকাণ্ড

মুন্সিগঞ্জে সুপার বোর্ড কারখানায় আগুন, নিয়ন্ত্রণে ৬ ইউনিট

২৯ মিনিট আগে
push notification