ICAB honours 59 firms for best presented annual reports, disclosures

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Bangladesh (ICAB) today recognised 59 listed and non-listed entities in 17 sectors for their best presented annual reports and corporate governance disclosures.

Apart from honouring the first, second and third prize winners in each sector, the Certificate of Merit was conferred on the companies for achieving the minimum score.

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi handed over the "23rd ICAB National Award for Best Presented Annual Reports 2022" to the winners at an event at the Sonargaon Hotel in Dhaka.

Shahjalal Islami Bank Limited became the overall winner, according to a press release from the ICAB.

Among the public sector banks, Agrani Bank became the gold award winner. Janata Bank and Sonali Bank won silver jointly and Rupali Bank received bronze.

Of the private sector banks, Shahjalal Islami Bank and Bank Asia came first jointly while United Commercial Bank and Brac Bank received silver. Mutual Trust Bank and Mercantile Bank took home bronze.

LankaBangla Finance took the first prize in the financial service category. IPDC Finance received the silver award and Bangladesh Finance attained bronze.

In the manufacturing sector, British American Tobacco Bangladesh secured the top honour, while the silver award went to RAK Ceramics and the bronze award to Walton Hi-Tech Industries.

City General Insurance Company picked up gold in the general insurance sector while Reliance Insurance and Green Delta Insurance collected silver jointly.

The top prize in the NGO sector went to Sajida Foundation while Brac won silver and Shakti Foundation for Disadvantaged Women and Ghashful received bronze.

Robi Axiata walked away with gold in the communication and IT segment. Grameenphone became the silver award winner.

Among the public sector firms, Infrastructure Development Company Limited collected gold, Investment Corporation of Bangladesh received silver, and Bangladesh Infrastructure Finance Fund won bronze.

Unique Hotel & Resorts and Bank Asia became the joint gold winners in the service sector. Shahjalal Islami Bank received silver and British American Tobacco Bangladesh attained bronze.

In the integrated reporting category, Brac Bank took home the gold award, IDLC Finance acquired silver and Shahjalal Islami Bank obtained silver.

A 13-member jury board headed by Atiur Rahman, a former governor of the central bank, reviewed the recommended list of the winners, said the press release. The institute received annual reports from 86 entities for 2022.

Speaking at the event, Md Moniruzzaman, president of the ICAB, said the Institute was proud to organise a distinctly glorious event to promote transparency and accountability through financial and non-financial disclosures in the published annual reports.

He said the awards are the outcome of the evaluation of the publicly disclosed audited financials and other unaudited information.

ICAB Vice-president MBM Lutful Hadee gave the closing remark.