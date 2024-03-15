How to disagree with your boss

Imagine waking up from a nightmare where your boss decides to be with his teammates 24/7 for a month to strengthen team spirit. The relief of waking up is tantamount to winning a lottery!

Many of us may have experienced a nightmare-like situation when the boss's so-called brilliant "open door" policy transforms into an "open tent" policy right in the cubicle, and you endure it with a big smile! Now, how do you tell your boss that it's a bad idea?

A significant number of managers, about 69 percent, struggle with effective communication, which impacts employee satisfaction and performance.

Gallup's research shows that half of employees leave jobs due to poor and difficult bosses. Furthermore, three-quarters of employees cite their difficult bosses as a primary source of job stress, indicating a widespread problem across various sectors.

I have been fortunate to work under exceptional leaders throughout my long corporate career, with only two exceptions. From the outset, my superiors championed open dialogue and dissent, fostering innovative solutions. This culture of candid exchange, even challenging authority with well-grounded arguments, often led to initial unease but went on to build trust eventually. While my forthright approach was generally valued, it clashed dramatically in two instances, with one leading to severe consequences.

Challenging your boss might seem scary, but it is key to a vibrant and open work culture. Wondering how to disagree respectfully? Assess the situation: is speaking out more beneficial than staying silent?

If you choose to express your views, stick to facts, avoid judgmental language, and politely ask if you can share your perspective. While the final call is your boss's, your thoughtful and earnest input can illuminate new paths. I have embraced this approach with enthusiasm, respect, and a smile throughout my career, proving its effectiveness.

It is important to understand your boss's perspective or style to know your boss (KYB) better. Before you voice your disagreement, try to understand where your boss is coming from. What are the motivations, pressures, and constraints?

This understanding can shape your approach and make your disagreement more constructive. Be extra careful when it comes to vindictive bosses. Always remember that the superior is likely to have a certain set of material information which you may not have at your level.

Harvard Business Review Guide suggests that location, timing, and setting are crucial. Choose a private and neutral place to express your concerns and avoid tense or busy times.

Your message is more likely to be received well when delivered in a calm and respectful environment. Be clear and specific. When you disagree, be clear about what you disagree with and why.

Provide specific examples to support your viewpoint. Vagueness can lead to misunderstandings and reduce the effectiveness of your message.

Always offer solutions, not just criticism. It is easy to point out problems, but it is more productive to suggest solutions. When you disagree, come prepared with alternative ideas or a constructive way forward. This shows that you are not just a critic but a proactive problem-solver.

Avoid personal attacks or emotional responses; instead, focus on the issue at hand. Avoid words like "disagree," "fool," "wrong," or "politics."

Be prepared to compromise. With some bosses, you will need to agree to disagree and accept decisions even when you have voiced your opinion that doesn't fully agree with them. Here, you are not leaving the table empty-handed; you have at least voiced your opinion.

Remember, it is more about finding the best option for the team or company, not just being right.

Learn from experience. Every disagreement is an opportunity to learn and grow. Reflect on what went well and what could be improved. This self-reflection will enhance your communication skills and make future disagreements more productive.

A difficult boss is like a rough wave. Learn to surf, and you will find the strength to ride any challenge. Remember, the goal is not to win over your difficult boss but to manage their impact on you.

The author is founder and managing director of BuildCon Consultancies Ltd.