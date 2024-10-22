Holding fair elections top priority

Says BGMEA administrator

Creating an environment for free, fair and credible elections is the first priority of the newly appointed administrator of the country's largest trade body, the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA).

The government appointed Md Anwar Hossain, vice-chairman of the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB), as administrator of the BGMEA on Sunday.

This decision came after SM Mannan Kochi, the association's elected president, handed in his resignation on August 24.

Hossain said he is scheduled to hold a meeting with the former president and other directors of the dissolved board on Monday night and design a roadmap to create a good environment for the elections.

The government has assigned Hossain to hold the elections within 120 days of his appointment.

Primarily, he will form a committee, which will be tasked with preparing a fair voter list. Moreover, the new administrator will also try to address any labour issues in order to improve the business environment.

"However, the day-to-day functions of the BGMEA will not be affected as a smooth election environment is created," Hossain said while speaking to The Daily Star.

For instance, he said, the BGMEA issues the very important Utilisation Declaration (UD) certification to its members, allowing them to use imported fabrics to make export-oriented garments.

The issuance of the UD must not be delayed for any reason since the business is very competitive globally. A smooth environment is also required in the issuance of the UD certification, he added.

International retailers and brands may think the business will be affected by the change at the BGMEA's top level, but Hossain assured that business will not be affected at all.

He said he would hold talks with international retailers and brands soon and brief them about the working processes.

Garment is Bangladesh's main export item, so no disruption in business should occur because of the change at the top level of the leadership, Hossain said.

The president of the now dissolved BGMEA board, Khandoker Rafiqul Islam, said a working committee may be formed soon by the new administrator.

"We are ready to cooperate with him to create a good election environment," Islam told The Daily Star over the phone.

The biennial general elections of the BGMEA were held on March 9 this year, contested by two major panels, namely Forum and Sammilito Parishad.

The leaders of the Sammilito Parishad won all 35 director posts.

Ever since, members of the Forum panel have been protesting the credibility of the election. They have sought fresh elections several times.

After the fall of the Awami League government on August 5 this year, the Forum again demanded the resignation of Kochi and his board.

Eventually, on August 24, Kochi resigned and handed over charge to Khandoker Rafiqul Islam. The board was later reconstituted and Islam was made president.

Even before the elections were held, members of the Forum panel complained to the election board, demanding the cancellation of the preliminary voter list and the publication of a new one as the tax files of 429 voters could not be found.

Hossain assumed the role of CEO and vice-chairman of the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) on June 30 this year.

He previously served as the wing chief of the World Bank Wing in the Economic Relations Division (ERD), where he held key positions in the America and Japan wings and the Development Effectiveness Wing. He also led the Asia Wing of ERD as Wing Chief.

Hossain entered the administration cadre through the 15th BCS in 1995, beginning his career as an assistant commissioner and magistrate in the Dhaka Collectorate.

He has also served in the Ministry of Public Administration and held various civil service positions.

He earned first-class honours in his Bachelor's and Master's degree programmes in Economics from Dhaka University. Additionally, he holds a Master's Degree with distinction in Development Economics from Williams College, USA. He has worked as a Research Assistant (PhD candidate) at the Josef Korbel School of International Studies, University of Denver, USA.

Since 2017, Hossain has been actively involved in ensuring the smooth and sustainable graduation of Bangladesh from the LDC category.

He has expertise in public policy and economic analysis, macroeconomic management, project management, and procurement and supply chain management.