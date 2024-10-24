Hilsha hunters hit by 22-day ban seek increased govt assistance

Each fisherman will get 25 kgs of rice under the VGF scheme during the ban beginning on October 13

Local fishermen have sought increased assistance amid the bans on hilsa fishing, claiming that the rice provided to them as support under the government's vulnerable group feeding (VGF) scheme is insufficient to sustain them during the restriction period.

For over a decade, the government has been imposing ban on hilsha fishing in three different periods and this time a 22-day ban is ongoing since October 13 this year as part of efforts to ensure breeding of mother hilsa fishes.

The two other periods are – one for 65 days for the preservation of hilsha fries or jatka from May 20 to July 23 and another for 60 days for hilsa sanctuaries imposed in March-April.

This year, each fisherman registered with the District Fisheries Department will get 25 kilogrammes (kgs) of rice under the VGF scheme, as until November 3 none will be allowed to for hilsha fishing, the only source of earning for many.

But Islam Howladar, a fisherman of Kuakata area of Patuakhali's Kalapara upazila, said 25 kgs of rice is not enough to feed his family for 22 days.

The 38-year-old said he has been hunting hilsa in the sea for the last 20 years and he does not have any skill or job other than fishing.

"I have two kids who are studying and debts to pay. How can I feed my whole family with only 25 kgs of rice and bear the educational expenses during the ban when I will earn zero?"

Howladar said he needs at least 50 kgs of rice and an additional Tk 5,000 as soon as possible, as he has already taken high-cost loans to pay the bills.

The fisherman also demanded for timely distribution of rice as soon as the bans begin, as he is yet to get any rice under the VGF scheme this time.

Salah Uddin, another 40-year-old fisherman from Mohipur area, said he has close to 30 years of experience of fishing hilsha in the deep sea.

He said the 22-day ban is taking a toll on him, as he did not get the desired amount of fishes in the sea this year.

"The 25-kg rice the government gave will last a maximum of nine days in my family. What would I have after that? How can I buy the additional food items to have them with rice?"

Salah Uddin also stressed the need for allocating at least 40 kgs of rice and an additional Tk 5,000 for each fisherman.

Dulal Howladar, who has been making a living by hunting hilsa in the Payra river for 20 years, said he received 25-kg VGF rice today, but he needs more to pass the ban period.

Patuakhali has 79,300 registered fishermen and 64,770 of them are listed as hilsha hunters, who are provided with 25-kg rice each for the 22-day ban, said Md Kamrul, district fisheries officer.

"We are working relentlessly to make the 22-day ban successful. We go for raids at night to implement the ban and distribute VGF rice during the day.

Fifty-four fishermen have so far been jailed for different periods in Patuakhali district during the ban, he said.

The fisheries department has collected Tk 1 lakh fine from 20 fishermen and seized 3.5 lakh metres of fishing nets since the start of the 22-day ban, Kamrul said.

Some unregistered fishermen requesting anonymity said some of them go for hilsha fishing defying the ban, as the support government provides is not enough for them.

"We hunt hilsa at night and sell those secretly at low rates to make a living," one of them said.