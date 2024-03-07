Heidelberg Cement returns to profit, recommends 25% cash dividend 

Heidelberg Cement Bangladesh Ltd (HCBL) recorded Tk 45.93 crore in profit in 2023, reversing the losses it made in the previous year.

The cement maker logged Tk 23.33 crore losses in 2022.

Thus, the solo earnings per share stood at Tk 8.13 last year, according to a filing on the Dhaka Stock Exchange. The net loss was Tk 4.13 per share a year prior.

HCBL is a member of the Heidelberg Cement Group of Germany, operating in more than 50 countries.

The board has recommended a 25 percent cash dividend on the back of a profitable year, up from 10 percent in 2022, with the annual general meeting scheduled to be held on May 8.

The cement makers' shares started the day at Tk 262.10 but plunged 6.52 percent to Tk 245 on the Dhaka Stock Exchange as of 1:05 pm.