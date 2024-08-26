Hatem new BKMEA president

Mohammad Hatem has been elected as the president of Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA).

The post had been vacant since former BKMEA president AKM Salim Osman resigned citing health related issues.

The board of directors of the BKMEA accepted Osman's resignation at a meeting at the association's office in Dhaka yesterday, according to a press release.

The BKMEA also elected Fazlee Shamim Ehsan as the new executive president of the association.

Before the assuming new role, Hatem had been serving the BKMEA as the executive president.

The development came nearly three weeks after the students-led mass uprising ousted the Awami League government on August 5.