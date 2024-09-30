Half of BBS users not satisfied with data frequency

Nearly half of the users of official statistics produced by the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) are not satisfied with the frequency at which the state-run statistical agency releases new data, according to a recent survey.

In particular, around 47 percent of the users expressed their dissatisfaction over the lack of timely and regular updates to the official statistics for income and poverty in the country.

Similarly, 45 percent of the users reported being unhappy with the lack of agricultural data.

Conducted by the Bangladesh Institute of Development Studies (BIDS), the User Satisfaction Survey 2024 released early this week shows that 38 percent to 47 percent of the respondents are unsatisfied with how the BBS provides data across all 15 categories.

The categories under which the BBS provides national data include agriculture, accounting, foreign trade, industry, labour, education, and vital statistics.

The survey also found that 9.24 percent of the respondents are unaware about BBS data.

Meanwhile, one-fourth of the respondents are dissatisfied with the data accuracy while one-third are displeased with the lack of timely updates, as per the survey.

Bangladesh has long been witnessing data discrepancies, especially under the recently ousted Awami League regime, with reports of inflated export figures and inaccurate data on inflation rates making the rounds.

Now though, analysts say the BBS has started releasing actual inflation and export data after the Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League government was ousted by a mass uprising on August 5.

Additionally, BIDS found that 24 percent of the users are dissatisfied with the national accounts statistics, which is mainly used to calculate the gross domestic product (GDP) and consumer price index (CPI).

The study suggested that by recognising users' unique requirements and priorities across different domains, the BBS can enhance the data accuracy, timeliness, relevance, and frequency.

Doing so would ultimately foster greater confidence and credibility in the agency's outputs, it said.

According to BIDS, the availability of timely and regular statistics plays a vital role for policymakers, businesses and the general public by facilitating informed decision-making.

So, continuous updates are essential for monitoring policy impacts and making necessary adjustments, particularly in managing health crises, it added.