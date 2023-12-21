Business
Greenhouse gas emission from farm sector likely to rise

Former BIDS research director M Asaduzzaman says in a paper
‘Climate change pushing livestock to emit more greenhouse gases’

Bangladesh's agriculture and livestock sector is likely to generate increased amount of greenhouse gases by 2030 driven by emission of methane from irrigated rice fields, nitrous oxide due to nitrogenous fertiliser use and enteric fermentation of livestock and manures.

The amount of emission of carbon dioxide equivalent (Co2e) from agriculture and livestock sector may increase to nearly 6.5 crore tonnes by 2030 from around 2.9 crore tonnes estimated in 2012, M Asaduzzaman, a former research director of Bangladesh Institute of Development Studies, said in a paper citing government estimates.

The amount of carbon dioxide emission equivalent to be emitted by the farm sector would be 16 percent of the total of 40.9 crore tonnes, he said in a presentation at a seminar on climate change organised by Right to Food Bangladesh at the National Press Club in Dhaka today.

Climate change impacts agricultural output and affordability of the food for the poor, especially children and women, Asaduzzaman said.

If adequate measures are not taken, then many farmers may face malnutrition, food insecurity and health problems, he said.

Bangladesh lacks clear action plan alongside a comprehensive legal framework to address the climate challenges that livestock and poultry sector is currently facing, he added.

Qazi Kholiquzzaman Ahmad, chairman of Right to Food Bangladesh, attended the event as the chief guest.

climate changePoultry and livestock of BangladeshRight to Food Bangladesh
push notification