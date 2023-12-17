Business
Star Business Report
Sun Dec 17, 2023 08:15 PM
Last update on: Sun Dec 17, 2023 08:19 PM

Business

Grameenphone launches IoT devices

The goods will help in ensuring safe home, office and transportation
Grameenphone today introduced a range of Internet of Things (IoT) devices, enabling users to remotely monitor and control their gas stoves, lights and other related safety aspects of home, vehicle, office.

The product line and the app that enables the users to control and operate the device comes under the brand name of Alo and there will be eight types of devices.

From December 26, the customers can pre-book these devices from Grameenphone Experience Centres in Dhaka and Chattogram.

"As we unveil our latest suite of IoT products today, we are commencing a journey to redefine the future of our digital lifestyle in Bangladesh," said Grameenphone CEO Yasir Azman, while unveiling the products at an event at Radisson hotel in Dhaka.

The devices are vehicle tracker pro, vehicle tracker on-board diagnostics, vehicle tracker, remote socket, remote switch, detector, gas detector and smoke detector.

The products shall ensure Smart Home, Smart Office, and Smart Transportation solutions under the umbrella of Alo IoT solutions. All these devices with advanced features can be connected through one single app, ensuring maximum convenience for the users, said Grameenphone.

The officials of the top mobile operator said the devices were manufactured by Grameenphone's partners under the brand name of Alo.

The app, which can control all of the device from it, was built by inhouse software engineers.

The products are priced in between Tk 2,800 to Tk 7,000.

