GP, bKash launch seamless account opening services

Yasir Azman, CEO of Grameenphone, and Kamal Quadir, founder and CEO of bKash, pose for photographs after launching seamless and convenient account opening services recently. Photo: Grameenphone

Grameenphone has partnered with bKash to enable the former's customers to seamlessly open bKash accounts directly within the MyGP app.

This collaboration enables customers to register for bKash within the MyGP app by simply clicking on the dedicated section.

After verification, customers are swiftly transitioned to the bKash registration platform, where users can proceed to fulfill the process and follow the required steps.

This seamless procedure enables customers to get access to a diverse range of financial services via bKash. Initially, android users can enjoy this seamless bKash account opening service in MyGP app.

New customers who open a bKash account through MyGP will receive an enticing bonus of up to Tk 125.

Expressing enthusiasm for the partnership, Yasir Azman, CEO of Grameenphone, said: "At Grameenphone, our customers are at the heart of everything we do. We continuously strive to provide them with the best solutions and deliver innovative solutions that enhance customer experience, convenience, and accessibility. Our collaboration with bKash reflects our customer-centric approach while signifying our concerted effort towards promoting financial inclusion and digital empowerment to create a Smart Bangladesh."