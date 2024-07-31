Govt waives seven-day demurrage for importers

The consignments, which have arrived or are scheduled to arrive at the port in between July 16 and August 5 this year, will get the extended benefit

The shipping ministry has waived seven days of demurrage charge on storage rent for the importers, whose goods have arrived or are scheduled to arrive at Chattogram port in between July 16 and August 5 this year.

Imported goods can be kept free of charge at the port storages for four days since their arrival. From the fifth day, the port starts taking a daily demurrage charge.

The consignments will get a maximum of seven days of demurrage charge waiver after enjoying the four-day free storage facility.

However, the benefit will not be extended to the importers, who will fail to remove the goods from the port by August 14.

Deputy Shipping Secretary Nazrul Islam Azad informed the Chattogram Port Authority about the waiver through a letter on July 31.

The letter articulates that the charges will be waived in accordance with Section 23 of the Chattogram Port Authority Act, 2022, in addition to the store rent/penal charge waiver policy issued by the ministry.

The shipping ministry took the decision upon requests from Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association, the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry and the Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The leading trade bodies made the request as the importers have encountered delays in releasing the goods due to the countrywide violence, curfew and internet blackout centring the job quota reform movement.