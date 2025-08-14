Govt raises training honorarium, allowances by up to 50%

Trainers at joint secretary level and above will get up to Tk 3,600 per hour, up from Tk 2,500

The government has raised the honorarium and training allowances by up to 50 percent for subject-based in-house training programmes conducted by ministries, divisions, and their subordinate directorates and offices.

The session fee for trainers at the grade-3 or joint secretary level and above has been increased by 44 percent, from Tk 2,500 to Tk 3,600 per hour.

For trainers at the grade-4, grade-5, deputy secretary, and lower levels, the session fee has been increased by 50 percent, from Tk 2,000 to Tk 3,000 per hour.

The training allowance for trainees from grade-9 to higher-level employees has been doubled, from Tk 600 to Tk 1,200.

For trainees from grade-10 and lower-level employees, the allowance has also been doubled, from Tk 500 to Tk 1,000.

The honorarium for course directors has been increased by 33 percent, from Tk 1,500 to Tk 2,000 per day.

For course coordinators, the honorarium has been raised by 25 percent, from Tk 1,200 to Tk 1,500 per day.

Support staff will now receive Tk 1,000 per person per day, up from Tk 500, a 100 percent increase.

The finance ministry issued a notification today for the revised allowances, which were last fixed in May 2019.