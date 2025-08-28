Govt closes three land ports, suspends one to cut costs

All four are located at the Bangladesh-India border

The interim government has decided to shut down three land ports and suspend operations at another along the Bangladesh-India border in a bid to save public money and reduce pressure on state expenditure.

The decision came in principle from a meeting of the Council of Advisers, chaired by Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus, at his office today, according to Chief Adviser's Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam.

The ports to be shut are Chilahati Land Port in Nilphamari, Daulatganj Land Port in Chuadanga, and Tegamukh Land Port in Rangamati, while operations at Balla Land Port in Habiganj will remain suspended.

Alam briefed reporters at the Foreign Service Academy in Dhaka after the meeting.

"You know, politicians from border areas sometimes pushed for these ports to be opened under political considerations. But no trade has actually taken place through these facilities, and they only add to the government's costs," he said.

He added that a government committee had reviewed the matter as officials were being posted to these inactive ports at the expense of taxpayers' money.