Govt to buy Tk 569 crore worth LNG from spot market

The government is set to import one cargo of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the spot market through international quotation collection under the Public Procurement Rules, 2008.

The proposal was recommended for approval today at the 24th meeting of the Advisory Council Committee on Government Procurement for 2025.

The Energy and Mineral Resources Division placed the proposal, which involves purchasing LNG from Vitol Asia Pte Ltd of Singapore.

According to the proposal, the total cost of the LNG cargo will amount to Tk 569 crore, with a unit price of $13.52 per million British Thermal Units.