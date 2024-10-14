Garment export to US falls 9.16% in Jan-Aug

Data released from the Office of Textiles and Apparel (OTEXA) showed the fall

Garment export to the USA fell by 9.16 percent year-on-year to $4.70 billion in the January-August period of the current year because of a fall in demand for apparels in American markets, according to data from the Office of Textiles and Apparel (OTEXA).

The data on apparel and textile import from different countries has recently been released by the OTEXA, which undertakes industry analysis, contributes to US trade policy development, participates in trade negotiations and trade promotion and addresses trade barriers.

In combined, the textile and garment shipment from Bangladesh to the USA also fell by 8.98 percent year-on-year to $4.84 billion in the January-August period this year, the OTEXA data also said.