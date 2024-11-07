Garment export to US falls 6.29% in Jan-Sep

Bangladesh shipped $5.41 billion worth of apparels to the American market in the nine months

Bangladesh's garment shipments to the US declined 6.29 percent year-on-year to $5.41 billion in the January-September period this year, according to the Office of Textiles and Apparel (OTEXA).

The US is Bangladesh's largest export destination. Currently, Bangladesh is the third-largest garment exporter to the US, after China and Vietnam.

Overall, total US apparel imports have decreased by 2.47 percent to $59.32 billion.

Garment export from China to the US declined by 1.95 percent to $12.50 billion, while that from Indonesia by 4.11 percent to $3.16 billion.

However, several countries showed growth in apparel export to the US, including Vietnam (1.27 percent to $11.21 billion), Cambodia (7.15 percent to $2.78 billion), and Pakistan (2.41 to $1.58 billion).

Apparel shipment from India also increased in January-September period at 0.46 percent to $3.63 billion, said the data.