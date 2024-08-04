Five textile, garment and plastic mills set on fire

Business
Star Business Report
Sun Aug 4, 2024 09:21 PM
Last update on: Mon Aug 5, 2024 10:29 AM

Photo: Daily Star/file

At least five garment, textile and plastic factories have been set on fire in the Ashulia and Sreepur areas during the violence.

Rozina Islam, duty officer at the Central Control Room of the Fire Service and Civil Defence in Dhaka, said Sinha Textile, Beximco Synthetics, a warehouse of scrapped clothing items (jhoot) of Ha-Meem Group, and Bengal Plastic at Zirani in Ashulia were set on fire between 6:30pm and 7:30pm today.

clash between the protesters and police aided by ruling party men
At least 93 dead as violence grips the country

Another spinning mill was set on fire in Sreepur, Islam told The Daily Star over phone.

No death or injury was reported due to the fires, she also said.

Almost all garment factories were open yesterday but shut down after lunch due to fears of vandalism and labour unrest, factory owners said.

Moreover, the Bangladesh Textile Mills Association announced the closure of all its members mills for three days in line with the government's decision for three days of general holidays

Zirani, Ashulia, Savar and Baipail areas are industrial dense areas for garment and textile industries.

